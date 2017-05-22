Nothing says summertime like a trip to the beach – the sand, the water, the swimming, the sandcastles.

The beach has become one of my favorite locations to shoot at here in Hawaii because the options to create amazing photos are boundless.

Aside from client sessions – so much of my everyday shooting takes place at the beach and these are some tips and tricks that I use for shooting at the beach when it comes to everyday photography.

Have all your gear ready to go.

This seems pretty obvious, but I always make sure that my gear is all set and ready to go before we leave the house. I don’t want to be changing out cards, putting in batteries or switching lenses at the beach. Think of the elements – sand, saltwater, wind.

I also just take the essentials with me. Camera, extra battery and a good cloth to clean my lens if need be. If something were to happen – I wouldn’t want to risk my entire kit being lost.