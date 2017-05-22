Nothing says summertime like a trip to the beach – the sand, the water, the swimming, the sandcastles.
The beach has become one of my favorite locations to shoot at here in Hawaii because the options to create amazing photos are boundless.
Aside from client sessions – so much of my everyday shooting takes place at the beach and these are some tips and tricks that I use for shooting at the beach when it comes to everyday photography.
Have all your gear ready to go.
This seems pretty obvious, but I always make sure that my gear is all set and ready to go before we leave the house. I don’t want to be changing out cards, putting in batteries or switching lenses at the beach. Think of the elements – sand, saltwater, wind.
I also just take the essentials with me. Camera, extra battery and a good cloth to clean my lens if need be. If something were to happen – I wouldn’t want to risk my entire kit being lost.
Don’t wait for that “perfect light.”
With clients, I have the ability to schedule them at a time when I know the light will be optimal for amazing portraits. When it comes to capturing our everyday moments at the beach – I don’t wait around for that “perfect light.” If I were to wait around for “golden hour” on all of our beach trips I would absolutely be missing out on all of our beach fun.
Just watch for harsh shadows and highlights from the water. Many beach parks also have open shade to play in as well. Use what you have around you. I love finding green space and trees to take photos and remember our time at the beach.
Related: 4 ways to shoot beautiful photos in full sun
Don’t forget the details.
I tend to get really focused on photos of my little boy playing and tend to shoot for the bigger, more emotional type moments. I have to remind myself to capture the details of our day as well. Picking up shells, walking to the beach and all of our little in-between moments make great photos, too.
Go wide.
In Hawaii, we have so many different beaches and they all have their own personality and vibe. I like to go a little wider with my lens to capture all of that water and beauty.
Don’t forget to capture the landscape and your surroundings. They truly add to your day. You definitely don’t want to forget that.
Be brave.
Your gear is meant to take photos and be used. I used to be far too scared to ever take my gear to the beach. Surrounded by “what if’s” – I was missing out on opportunities for photos.
Keeping safety in mind – I will push the limits and try new things when it comes to capturing our day at the beach. Side note – good insurance helps ease some of those fears.
Related: How I keep my camera safe at the beach
Try something new.
Recently, I realized that in all of my beach shooting that I was yearning to take it to the next level. I recently decided to invest in underwater housing to capture our fun in and out of the water.
There are so many options on the market right now to dip your toes into this type of photography – everything from renting the gear for a weekend to housing your iPhone or camera itself. The point is – when it comes to the beach – there is so much to capture if you think outside the box.
Leave A Comment