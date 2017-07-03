My memories of summer are laced with the excitement of sweet treats.
I used to sneak orange popsicles from my grandma’s deep freezer. We’d beg our parents to stop by the local popcorn stand, only open for a few short months, for one of their icy rainbow sno-cones.
Root beer floats were served in frosty glass mugs on a red tray hooked to the window of our car at the local drive-in. We picked little ripe strawberries in big green fields with my mom, which would later top our warm shortcake.
I notice similar experiences with my own girls as the warm weather dawns upon us.
Always looking for inspiration to pick up the camera, I’m realizing that these simple treats – whether an occasional or common part of your summer days – can provide the perfect motivation to help capture memories.
1. The location
Our local ice cream shop is cute, but one day, since there were a lot of people there and no open benches to sit at on the sidewalk, we took a short walk around the back of the store to an alley.
It was there we found a wall filled with texture and some interesting light shapes. Having unique backdrops help make these images feel interesting, instead of like snapshots.
What is special about the location where you enjoy summer treats? Perhaps it’s a grandparent’s porch, on a boat ride or at the beach snack stand. Explore the areas around you – especially the unexpected ones – to elevate your images to the next level.
2. The sticky mess
The neat freak inside of me cringes just a little bit when thinking about the stained shirts, dirty faces and sticky hands that are guaranteed to come with a melting popsicle, a dripping ice cream cone or a bag of juicy cherries.
The reality is that life is messy. So are kids. So are treats. I’m trying to embrace that. Although I was initially tempted to wipe off her little face in these images, the messy mouth truly helps elevate the feeling of a perfect summer evening.
What mess do you want to remember? Maybe it’s the sticky s’mores your family eats whenever there’s a campfire or the drops of watermelon juice running down a little arm. Capture that!
3. The traditions
Each year our family has made the hour-long drive to what is deemed the best pie shop in our state. It’s also turned into a favorite time for pictures.
Take notice of what you or your family loves about the traditions you have. For us, there are stools in the shop that the kids run over to each year as we are finishing stuffing ourselves with huge slices of pie. It’s fun to look back on the various years we’ve been there and see the changes that have occurred.
We also visit the state fair each year, and one highlight is always the fresh cone of pink cotton candy. I’m planning to bring my big camera this year to try and capture that. Think about what treat traditions you might have and make sure you pack your camera!
4. The color
Conveniently for photographers, summertime treats tend to be brimming with color. You can probably envision some in your head now.
Is it the blue ice cream your child always begs for? The beautiful reddish pink of sliced watermelon? The green leafed rows of the fields you pick your berries in? Let those bright colors be the pop in your image.
5. The silly and imperfect
Mixing sweet treats together with kids guarantees some silly antics. Let your guard down and be on the lookout for those classic childhood moments. One guaranteed favorite: the raspberry fingers.
Another kid favorite? The lemonade stand.
At this particular lemonade stand, it was cloudy and about fifty degrees. They were wearing hoods and cozy coats. They didn’t have a fancy set-up. But the kind attendees of the garage sale they had their stand at didn’t care. And neither did the kids. Sometimes, it’s more about the moment.
There’s something about the simplicity of a simple summer treat – it slows you down, it helps you savor the little things and it can bring back memories of your own childhood.
When it inspires you to make beautiful and unique images too? That’s truly sweet.
Leave A Comment