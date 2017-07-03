My memories of summer are laced with the excitement of sweet treats.

I used to sneak orange popsicles from my grandma’s deep freezer. We’d beg our parents to stop by the local popcorn stand, only open for a few short months, for one of their icy rainbow sno-cones.

Root beer floats were served in frosty glass mugs on a red tray hooked to the window of our car at the local drive-in. We picked little ripe strawberries in big green fields with my mom, which would later top our warm shortcake.

I notice similar experiences with my own girls as the warm weather dawns upon us.

Always looking for inspiration to pick up the camera, I’m realizing that these simple treats – whether an occasional or common part of your summer days – can provide the perfect motivation to help capture memories.

1. The location

Our local ice cream shop is cute, but one day, since there were a lot of people there and no open benches to sit at on the sidewalk, we took a short walk around the back of the store to an alley.

It was there we found a wall filled with texture and some interesting light shapes. Having unique backdrops help make these images feel interesting, instead of like snapshots.

What is special about the location where you enjoy summer treats? Perhaps it’s a grandparent’s porch, on a boat ride or at the beach snack stand. Explore the areas around you – especially the unexpected ones – to elevate your images to the next level.

2. The sticky mess

The neat freak inside of me cringes just a little bit when thinking about the stained shirts, dirty faces and sticky hands that are guaranteed to come with a melting popsicle, a dripping ice cream cone or a bag of juicy cherries.

The reality is that life is messy. So are kids. So are treats. I’m trying to embrace that. Although I was initially tempted to wipe off her little face in these images, the messy mouth truly helps elevate the feeling of a perfect summer evening.