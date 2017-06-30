How to play:

Gather up your kids, your significant other, and/or your best friend, and let them know that summer just got a lot more fabulous. A wet, wild, sticky, sweet, joyful July awaits! Download the list, print it out, stick it on the fridge, or fold it up and tuck it in your pocket! Photograph an item on the list. Pictures may be taken with any kind of camera and processed (or not) as you see fit. Post your photo on the forum or to Instagram with hashtags #ClickinMomsHunt17 and #ListItem (i.e., #poolfloatie or #kite). Make sure you include both hashtags! Every photo you post of a list item counts as an entry, which means you’re eligible to win whether you post one image or one hundred. However, the more you post, the more entries you receive!

✔️lounge ✔️pool floatie ✔️watermelon You know what that means… the Scavenger Hunt is coming… 📷 by @vironica #scavengerhunt17 A post shared by Photo Forum + ClickAway Event (@clickinmoms) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Submit your entries on Instagram or the forum by 11:59 PM PST on July 31, 2017.

The rules:

Have fun, be creative, play fair. You can photograph multiple variations of the same item (ice cream every day? Go for it!), and you’re welcome to interpret the list items creatively … but we will be peeking in entrants’ feeds to make sure you upheld the spirit of the game. 300 burst mode shots of your backyard won’t give you an edge.

Prize Winners will be announced on or before August 15, 2017, as follows:

1 Members-Only Winner will be selected from a Scavenger Hunt Picture Share thread on the Clickin Moms forum.* The Members-Only winner will receive the prize package of her choice. 5 Winners will be randomly selected from the photos shared with the hashtag to receive each of the remaining prize packages. All decisions are final. We will email the winners of each prize package after we have verified their participation on Instagram along with registering, and you will have one week to reply to claim your prize. Alternate winners will be selected if prizes go unclaimed.



No tradesies. There will be no transferring, trading, or substitutions for prizes. If your prize package contains something you do not want or need, you may decline it, or you may pay it forward.

The prizes:

Our Members-Only Winner will get her choice of any one prize package listed below. All other prize packages will be randomly selected from the registration form.