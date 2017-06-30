You know what July means right?
Time for the annual Clickin Moms’ Scavenger Hunt!
From hand-picking cherries and apricots, to camping to spending time at the beach, we have had the best fun-filled summer!!! I’m not sure if you’re quietly working to help us enjoy ourselves like this but if you were it worked for us!!! – Tara Ruby
aviator glasses
backlight
barefoot
baseball
beach
beach umbrella
blueberries
blue skies
boardwalk
bomb pop
bouquet
bubbles
camping
carnival game
cherry tomatoes
clothesline
chicken
colorful
corn on the cob
dock
dive
drive-in
family
farmer’s market
fire pit
folk dancer
fountain
freckles
friendship
frog
garage sale
garden
gingham
goat
goggles
hammock
hot
hula hoop
ice cold
ice cream cone
ice tea
jump
kabob
kiddie pool
kite
lemonade
lightning bug
little league
lounge
Mai Tai
maxi dress
mint
monstera leaf
open field
outdoor music
park bench
peonies
petting zoo
pickles
playground
polka dots
pool floatie
popsicle
porch
produce stand
quilt
rainbow
sandcastle
seagull
shade tree
shovel
sidewalk chalk
silhouette
skip to my lou
smoothie
sno cone
soccer ball
sparklers
sprinkler
stars
strawberry shortcake
striped straw
summer storm
sun-kissed
sunflower
sun hat
sunset
sunshine
surfboard
tennis
tie dye
tire swing
tilt-a-whirl
travel
treehouse
turtle
vineyard
vintage car
watermelon
wildflowers
yacht
How to play:
- Gather up your kids, your significant other, and/or your best friend, and let them know that summer just got a lot more fabulous. A wet, wild, sticky, sweet, joyful July awaits!
- Download the list, print it out, stick it on the fridge, or fold it up and tuck it in your pocket!
- Photograph an item on the list. Pictures may be taken with any kind of camera and processed (or not) as you see fit.
- Post your photo on the forum or to Instagram with hashtags #ClickinMomsHunt17 and #ListItem (i.e., #poolfloatie or #kite). Make sure you include both hashtags! Every photo you post of a list item counts as an entry, which means you’re eligible to win whether you post one image or one hundred. However, the more you post, the more entries you receive!
Submit your entries on Instagram or the forum by 11:59 PM PST on July 31, 2017.
The rules:
Have fun, be creative, play fair. You can photograph multiple variations of the same item (ice cream every day? Go for it!), and you’re welcome to interpret the list items creatively … but we will be peeking in entrants’ feeds to make sure you upheld the spirit of the game. 300 burst mode shots of your backyard won’t give you an edge.
Prize Winners will be announced on or before August 15, 2017, as follows:
-
- 1 Members-Only Winner will be selected from a Scavenger Hunt Picture Share thread on the Clickin Moms forum.* The Members-Only winner will receive the prize package of her choice.
- 5 Winners will be randomly selected from the photos shared with the hashtag to receive each of the remaining prize packages. All decisions are final. We will email the winners of each prize package after we have verified their participation on Instagram along with registering, and you will have one week to reply to claim your prize. Alternate winners will be selected if prizes go unclaimed.
* Not yet a Clickin Moms member? We’d love for you to join us! You don’t have to be a member to join in the Hunt, but only members are eligible to be selected as the Members-Only winner. Learn more and sign up here. Use the code SH2017BLOG to take 20% off your monthly or annual membership!
No tradesies. There will be no transferring, trading, or substitutions for prizes. If your prize package contains something you do not want or need, you may decline it, or you may pay it forward.
The prizes:
Our Members-Only Winner will get her choice of any one prize package listed below. All other prize packages will be randomly selected from the registration form.
PRIZE PACKAGE #1 ($996 VALUE)
Tamron SP 85mm f/1.8 Di VC USD, Tamron (US residents only)
JPEGmini Pro, JPEGmini
One year membership for you and a one month membership for three friends, Clickin Moms
Simplified Planner, Happy Stripe, Emily Ley
PRIZE PACKAGE #2 ($987 VALUE)
Matte ticket, Click Away
Lensbaby Deluxe Creative Mobile Lens Kit, Lensbaby
One year membership for you and a one month membership for three friends, Clickin Moms
New Framed 6×6 Gallery Wrap, H&H Color Lab
Breakout of your choice, Click & Co. Store
One year subscription for you and a friend, Click Magazine
Coffee-n-Cameras tee, Click & Co. Store
PRIZE PACKAGE #3 ($982 VALUE)
1 Year of ShootProof’s 5,000 Photo Plan, ShootProof
One Year of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, Adobe
$100 Gift Card to Chatbooks, Chatbooks
$100 ShutterBag Gift Card, ShutterBag USA
One year membership for you and a one month membership for three friends, Clickin Moms
Photography Digital Magazine | Elegant Studio, Birdesign
Curve Breathe, Blackrapid
Storyteller long sleeve + Studio Tie-back, Strawberry Revolution
3x Boxes of Personlized Marshmallows, Boomf
One year subscription for you and a friend, Click Magazine
Camera Charm Necklace, Click & Co. Store
Best Photographer Ever 11 oz Mug, Click and Blossom
PRIZE PACKAGE #4 ($994 VALUE)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Instant Camera and Film, Fujifilm North America Corporation
$150 Sew Trendy Gift Card, Sew Trendy
Jo Totes Missy Mint, Jo Totes, LLC
Artisan Camera Strap, Nena and Co
Pulse Camera Controller for Nikon & Canon, Alpine Labs
One year membership for you and a one month membership for three friends, Clickin Moms
KEH Camera $75 Gift Card, KEH Camera
Personalized 1st Year Baby Memory Book, Ruby Love Baby
$50 Gift Certificate, Click & Co. Store
One year subscription for you and a friend, Click Magazine
Golden Hour tee, Click & Co. Store
PRIZE PACKAGE #5 ($990.94 VALUE)
Studio Ninja Annual Subscription, Studio Ninja
$150 Rental Gear Credit, LensProToGo
Manfrotto Manhattan Changer-20 Camera Shoulder Bag, Manfrotto
One year membership for you and a one month membership for three friends, Clickin Moms
Bloom Theory Camera Strap – Gypsum Crystal, Click & Co. Store
$75 Shop Gift Certificate, Savant Design Templates
8.5×8.5 Hardcover Photo Book, Artifact Uprising
One year subscription for you and a friend, Click Magazine
Mom’s Gonna Snap tee, Click & Co. Store
Canvas Tote, any style, Click & Co. Store
Best Photographer Ever 11 oz Mug, Click and Blossom
PRIZE PACKAGE #6 ($993.85 VALUE)
Studio Sample Package, Color Inc Pro Lab
The Everyday Tote, Peak Design
ColorMunki Display Pink (Monitor + Projector Callibrator), X-Rite Photo & Video
$100 Gift Certificate, Ink and Elm Backdrops
One year membership for you and a one month membership for three friends, Clickin Moms
Big Picture Planner, Design Aglow
$50 Editing Credit, Photographer’s Edit
One year subscription for you and a friend, Click Magazine
PhotograpHER tee, Click & Co. Store
Thank you again to our generous sponsors, and to all of you photographers, Happy Hunting!
