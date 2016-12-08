Winning image above by Kristen Ryan

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Still Life’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Kristen Ryan for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!