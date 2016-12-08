Winning image above by Kristen Ryan

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Still Life’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Kristen Ryan for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!

Allison Gipson

Allison Gipson


Amanda Simpson

Amanda Simpson


Anda Panciuk

Anda Panciuk


Angee Mann

Angee Mann


Anna Bradley

Anna Bradley


Beth Cagnoni

Beth Cagnoni


Christina Biasi

Christina Biasi


Deb Garman

Deb Garman


Erica Richardson

Erica Richardson


Gisele Queiroz

Gisele Queiroz


Heather Owens

Heather Owens


v

Karine Daelman


Katie Decker

Katie Decker

laura-reoch-lreoch

Leya Speasmaker

Leya Speasmaker


Melissa Haugen

Melissa Haugen


Piper Anne

Piper Anne


Stacey Carpenter

Stacey Carpenter


Stefania Richelson

Stefania Richelson

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the CMblog and possibly win a prize? For our next contest we’ve asked for your best ‘Tradition’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the forum? Don’t forget that you can sign up today risk-free!

281
Shares
278
0
Share on Pinterest
2
1