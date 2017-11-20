Discovering the love for a new passion is exciting.

Having the time and money to be able to pursue that passion makes us all pretty lucky humans.

But where in the world do you begin with this photography journey?

1. Purchase your gear.

Photography can be an expensive endeavor. In my opinion, you don’t need the latest and greatest gear and every gadget to be happy with your photography.

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to what gear to buy. Every photographer uses different gear based on their style, budget, goals, and personal preference.

When you’re starting out, the important thing is that you get your hands on whatever you can afford. You can upgrade later when you understand photography more and better know exactly what you need for the type of photography you’re creating.

If you’re on a strict budget, starting with your phone will give you the opportunity to practice composition, connection, light, subject, etc.

When you’re ready for the real deal, ask friends and family if they have any unused gear! They may be willing to let you borrow it or sell it to you for a good price. Don’t worry about getting exactly what you want. Immersing yourself in photography and learning where you want to go with it should be your goal.

You can always sell gear later on as you upgrade. You don’t want to buy an enormous camera meant for weddings or commercial photography only to realize you actually want a compact mirrorless because your heart is telling you that travel photography is your calling.

I started out with a Canon Rebel T5i and kit lens. I quickly learned that lenses matter (pro tip: lenses matter almost MORE than your actual camera!) and read that the Canon 50mm f/1.8 lens (aka the Nifty Fifty) is a great way to start out with a good lens. It’s sharp, a great length, and I think I paid about $125 for it which is CHEAP.

After using that camera and lens setup for about a year, I upgraded to a Canon 6D and Canon 35mm f/1.4L and am still using it years later. I only upgraded because of the type of photography I chose to pursue (more on that later).

Honestly, I don’t enjoy tech and gadgets. I want to know only enough to be able to make the type of photographs that I love. I keep it simple with a single camera body and lens and that works for me.

