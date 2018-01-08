Share4
Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Sparkle’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Heather Owens for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Erica Williams
Katy Bindels
Nataly Kazankina
Robyn Dartnall
Heather Owens
Kathleen White
Julie Audoux
Karen Schanely
Anna Hurley
Amanda Dalby
Kathy Chapman
Dana DiSalvo
Susie Pedersen
Jyotsna Bhamidipati
Kara Soileau
Brandi Markham
Andrea Johnson
Sarah Gupta
Kristen Peterson
Kerry Rainbird
Kristen Ryan
Veronica Miller
Shilpa Lobo
Lisa Astle
Mellisa Pendleton
Natalia Rasmussen
Aubrey Bahr
Michelle England
Maggie McCabe
Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and be entered to win a Live Seat to any Click Photo School Breakout Session? (Told you we’d share more details here on how to do that!) This month, we’re looking for your best ‘Color Pop’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the Clickin Moms forum? We’d LOVE to have you join us! You can do that right now! (Questions? Please feel free to post those below!)

