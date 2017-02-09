Winning photo above by Kat Cashman.

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Shadows’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Kat for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!

Aimee Glucina

Alicia

Allison Gipson

Amanda Barrick

Amber Robertson

Anelise Tubinis

Anne Burgess

Anne Young

Annick Paradis

Beth Cagnoni

Dana

Ebony Logins

Elena

Elodie Brunel

Eve Tuft

Hannah

Jackleen Leed

Jen Sebring

Jennifer Kielich

Jennifer Snavely

Jessi Trigg

jyotsna

Kaela Elliott

Katy Wehbeh

Marissa

Mel Karlberg

Michelle Stoddard

Miriam Hancock

Nikkie Rainey

Niquita Cook

Ruth Ramos

Sanja Krog

Shelby Zavala

Stefanie Berry

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the CMblog and possibly win a prize? For our next contest we’ve asked for your best ‘Emotion’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the forum? Don’t forget that you can sign up today risk-free!