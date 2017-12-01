If you’re anything like me, you’re in your car every day.

With school runs and trips to Target it’s very rare that I spend a whole day without driving somewhere. This alone makes my car a perfect photo location.

However, there are many other great reasons to take your camera along the next time you go for a drive.

1. Framing

Framing is a powerful compositional tool that helps draw the viewers’ attention to the subject of your photo.

Cars are jam-packed with framing opportunities. Open doors, windows or the space between the headrest and the seat all make perfect frames for your subject.