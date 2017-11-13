Talk to three different photographers about “proper” exposure techniques, and you’ll probably get three different responses.

That’s because shooting preferences are pretty personal.

Once we’ve mastered manual mode and can shoot in varying conditions with relative ease, we learn to “bend the rules” a little in order to accomplish certain aesthetics.

Some photographers like to ETTR (aka expose to the right) or overexpose just enough to avoid blowing any highlights. They say this method results in more tonal information and maximizes image quality. Slightly overexposed photographs also have an airy, ethereal feel to them, which can be quite lovely.

Other photographers, myself included, prefer to deliberately underexpose their images instead. Neither method is wrong and cases can be made on both sides. Neither method is universally appropriate under all shooting conditions either, so I imagine most photographers get a fair amount of practice with both, whether they mean to or not.

For me though, I find that slightly underexposing my images whenever possible gives me better results. And here’s why…

1. Underexposure preserves brighter background detail and adds contrast.

A modern camera sensor preserves an incredible amount of information, particularly when shooting RAW and at a lower ISO.

While underexposing too much can introduce unnecessary noise, dialing it down by one stop (or even two) isn’t going to ruin your image. Instead, it will help you preserve some of the brighter background detail and keep you from blowing your highlights.

Generally speaking, shadows are much easier to recover in post production than highlights are. Once the highlights are blown, you’ve lost that data forever so those really beautiful blue skies and puffy white clouds are as good as gone.

A slightly underexposed subject, however, can be corrected pretty easily with a simple brush and/or radial filter by bumping up the shadows and the whites until you get it just right. Our cameras are incredibly capable when it comes to shadow recovery. It’s okay to push their limits a little when you need to!