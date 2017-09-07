I got my first camera in middle school as a Christmas present from my parents.

It was a point and shoot Kodak and I loved taking pictures with that thing. I would use up a roll of film every couple of weeks and couldn’t wait the three days it took to get my pictures back.

One day, I discovered you could get black and white film. Say what?!

I thought that was just about the greatest thing since sliced bread. When I got my first roll of black and white pictures back, I fell in love and to this day, my love of black and white photography runs deep.

I now shoot with my trusty Canon 6D and edit mostly in Lightroom with the occasional Photoshop tweak, so I get to purposely choose when I want to convert a picture to black and white. I will selectively convert my personal and client pictures to black and white when I feel that an image can be stronger in monochrome.

There are several factors that I keep in mind when converting a picture to black and white. Here they are.

1. When the light calls for it.

The quality of the light has a huge impact on my decision to convert a picture to black and white.

For example, a subject that is lit from the front with even light will not convert as well as a nicely side-lit subject. The evenly lit picture will lack dimension and the subject might be muddy.

Have you ever tried to ‘’see’’ the light? When looking at my subject, even before I press the shutter, I know where there will be shadow and where there will be light on my subject. This is especially easy to see when looking at a side lit subject, like in the picture below.