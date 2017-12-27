I’m a Lightroom girl.

I do 95% of my editing within that program.

Lightroom gives me the full creative power I need to bring my images to life.

However, there are a few situations where Photoshop can deliver a result that is stronger or faster than what I can do in Lightroom. In these situations, I do my Lightroom work first and then I bring the image over to Photoshop for a quick fix.

Once my Photoshop fix is done, I bring the image back to Lightroom to finalize and export.

Before heading into Photoshop

Before heading into Photoshop to make any of the below edits, I first complete my Lightroom edit. I work my way down the Develop panel making both global and local adjustments, ensuring that I have the color or black and white conversion as I want it.

Once I’m satisfied with the overall edit, I take the image into Photoshop for some final fine-tuning and polish.

For those of you new to Photoshop, to take an image into Photoshop from Lightroom simply right click on the image thumbnail on the bottom of your screen and click “Edit in Photoshop”.

Once the image opens in Photoshop right click on the initial layer of the image and click “duplicate layer”. This will leave your original image in tact underneath your edits in the event that you want to undo some of your changes.

When you are done making your edits, simply click “save” and it will automatically save the image back down to Lightroom.