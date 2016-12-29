Have you ever looked at an image and been amazed at the light, left to wonder how they did it?

Sometimes it’s about turning your subject the right way and sometimes it’s about creating the light yourself. For a little insight, we asked the Click Pros to share how they light their subjects so beautifully.

Not only did they tell us how they do it but they shared some amazing pullback photos, too!

I’ve shot in this orchard many times and it offers glorious backlighting as the sun sets in the distance. However, on this occasion we had nothing but clouds and the peach trees were very full and didn’t allow what little light we had to filter through. I was so thankful that I had my Polaroid Brightsaber with me. My assistant stood in the trees and held the Brightsaber up at a 45 degree angle simulating soft (imaginary) window light. A little careful cloning was all it took to create a stunning image.