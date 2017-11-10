27 Pictures full of all the fall vibes you could dream of

Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Fall Vibes’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Beth Mosher for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Aimee Glucina

Alina Clark

Alisa Hayes

Alishia Potter

Amy Murgatroyd

Amy Wright

Andrea Johnson

Beth Mosher - Winner!

Brandi Markham

Chelsea Kozlinsky

Christina Klahn

Christine Kapuschinsky Johnson

Erica Williams

Eve Tuft

Heather Owens

Jenny Brake

Julie Audoux

Kathy Roberts

Kerry Rainbird

Kim

Kristine Nyborg

Lauren Webster

Lindsay

Lisa Coole

Marti Austin

Susannah Bothe

Wendy Bickis

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and be entered to win a Live Seat to any Click Photo School Breakout Session? (Told you we’d share more details here on how to do that!) This month, we’re looking for your best ‘Together’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the Clickin Moms forum? We’d LOVE to have you join us! You can do that right now! (Questions? Please feel free to post those below!)