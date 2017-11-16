Does it feel like you’ve already used every single point in your house: bedrooms, living area, kitchen, bathroom and even hallway?

Are you tired of trying to create something new and different?

One of my personal favorite spots may be one you haven’t thought of to use yet – the front door!

This spot sees so many family moments: rushing off to school, everyone piling inside, loads of shoes and dirty gumboots, little hands playing with toys next to the door frame and more! So many stories happened around and behind the front door.

From everyday moments to paid photo sessions, you can utilize the front door for any purpose. Here’s a few ways to do so!

Utilizing the front door for its light.

Flat light

The light coming from outside is perfect for capturing portraits/headshots, everyday moments with kids playing, taking off outerwear and just having fun. When facing your subject directly towards the opening of the front door, you’ll get a flat lit image.

Tip: Flat light works beautifully to hide imperfections in the skin since there are very little, if any, shadows. For example, this could be ideal for a teen who is self-conscious about acne.