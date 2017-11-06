The next week I arrived at Trader Joe’s with my son, camera and a plan. The first thing I did when I got there was immediately adjust my settings for the indoor light. I wanted to make sure my settings were set and shutter speed fast to be able to capture every moment with accuracy.

Then it was time to see what my son would do when presented with a mini shopping cart. Um, he LOVED it! Although, he did go rogue on me quite a few times and just ditched the cart.

As my son was enjoying his surroundings and “shopping”, I focused on moving just as I would if I was just any other customer. Honestly, that part is the key – keep your movements and actions normal as if you aren’t even shooting. This not only keeps you relatively discreet and not a distraction to other patrons but it forces you to capture the real moments as you would normally see them.

As I was photographing him, he was having a blast. Hardly anyone cared what we were doing at all. I mean, it’s pretty obvious I was holding a DSLR camera but never once did we become a distraction.

In fact, at one point, a random customer approached me and asked if I was Archer Inspired. I responded yes. She then informed me that she recognized me from pictures of my son on my business Instagram and because I was holding a camera. So hey, shooting in public spaces may actually be a brilliant marketing idea, too!

