It started two years ago.
We love sharing inspiring photographers with you and on a whim, we compiled 100 Photographers to Watch.
Since we loved the process so much and you loved the list so much, we came back last year with another group of amazing Photographers to Watch in 2016.
And we’re back again. Like the previous years, our staff, mentors, and editors scoured the internet to come up with a long list of both established and up-and-coming photographers. These photographers are experts and continually wow us with their work.
Among the great list of nominees, 15 of our talented photographers and image curators voted for their favorites – the photographers they are most excited to follow. We are pleased to share with you the voting results, a beautiful and varied collection of artists worth checking out.
So grab a cup of your favorite drink and perhaps a slice of cake and get ready to be inspired. These are our “100 Photographers to Watch in 2017“!
Abby Rose Metcalf
Ali Middleton
Amanda Rose
Ana Myer
Andrea Moffatt
Angie Klaus
Anja Prins
Anna Naphtali
Audra Wrisely
Autumn Nicole
Ben Schuyler
Betty Liu
Burcu Cetin
Chris Knight
Cody and Allison
Dan O’Day
Dan Winters
David Loftus
Dylan + Joanna Kitchener
Elizabeth Wells
Emilie Ristevski
Erica Bowton
Erica Knecht
Finn Beales
Adam Bird
Alyssa Sieb
Amber Walder
Andrea Lowry
Ang McCabe
Anita Perminova
Anna Aromin-Papaia
Ashley Crawford
Autumn Beury
Becs Viveash
Ben Staley
Brooke Shaden
Charlotte Gibb
Christine + Justin Farmer
Courtney Holmes
Dan Tom
Dana Leigh
Don and Helen
Elise Meader
Elsa Campbell
Emmy Lou Canedo
Erica Caligiuri
Erin Konrath
Forrest Mankins
Fran Mart
Grace & Jaden Hurtienne
India Earl
Jacob Loafman
Jess Hunter
Jonas Peterson
Katharine Roberds
Katrina Massey
Kevin Biberbach
Kim Hildebrand
Kristi Estes
Kyle Meck
Laura Penley
Lauren Apel
Lauren Lipscomb
Lexia Frank
Luke Fontana
Marjorie Teo
Nirrimi Firebrace
Posy Quarterman
Salomon Ligthelm
Simone Bramante
Stephanie Carlton
Stephen Liberge
Teresa Vick
Victoria Wright
Garret King
Helen Whittle
Jacob Hessler
Jason Peterson
Joel + Justyna Bedford
Jonnie + Garrett
Katie Brenkert
Kayla Barker
Keziah Kelsey
Kimberly Milano
Kristinn Hallak
Laura Helle
Laure Joliet
Lauren Kurc
Leslie Kershaw
Louise Gibbens
Marissa Roseillier
Melissa Gray
Oleg Oprisco
Sally Ann Field
Samantha McBride
Stacey Haslem
Stephanie Studer
Stevin Tuchiwsky
Twyla Jones
Woody Gooch
PS – Which photographers are you most excited to watch in 2017? We’re constantly amazed by the tremendous talent in the photography community, and we’d love to hear your favorites, too (whether they are on this list or not!).
