Are you ready for the holidays?
We’ve pulled together some of our favorite hand-picked products for the modern photographer to help you out with your shopping!
1. Mom’s Gonna Snap Tee: Wear this comfy shirt and you are sure to get a laugh from anyone that passes by! Tee features our new Mom’s Gonna Snap design on a slate colored, very flattering tri-blend tee that has a slightly longer body than most t-shirts. $25
2. The Westminister by Kelly Moore Bags: Handcrafted from premium ultra nappa full grain cowhide. This is a camera bag that gives you so much Moore. This relaxed, hobo bag can also double as a diaper bag that you’ll be proud to carry. $445
3. Lomo’Instant Sanremo + 3 Lenses: A perfectly sized instant camera to take wherever you go! The camera has a classy, retro brown design and it’s the most creative way to shoot marvelous photos which you can share anywhere and with everyone in an instant. $135
4. ONA Camera Bags: Pictured is the The Leather Capri, a chic, understated tote designed to protect a camera, up to three lenses and small personal items. Handcrafted with Italian-tanned leather that develops a rich patina over time, the Leather Capri has a personal items compartment that can fit a tablet or 11-inch laptop, two interior pockets for personal items and a zipped back pocket. Includes a detachable crossbody strap. $359
5. Coffee & Cameras Mug: A modern ceramic mug that features the saying “coffee & cameras” – a perfect gift for your favorite coffee or cocoa loving photographer! $15
6. Bloom Theory Camera Straps: Wear your camera with style! Fashionable scarf camera straps for the everyday photographer. 12 designs available. $79
7. It’s Golden Hour Somewhere Tee: It’s all about the light when you talk to a photographer! $25
8. eLearning Products: Learn a new skill, challenge yourself creatively or just gain some of the inspiration you crave with our huge range of eLearning opportunities. $30+
9. Capture The Moment Book: This modern guide to photography pairs big, bold images with short, focused tips for translating everyday life into stunning works of art. Featuring contributions by the members of Clickin Moms, the photography industry’s largest social network of female photographers, this guide captures the beauty of family life. $21
1. Coffee & Cameras Tee: “Coffee & Cameras” two of our favorite things! Wear it proudly with the light vintage print on a slate colored, very flattering tri-blend tee that has a slightly longer body than most t-shirts. $25
2. Hand Stamped Crossbar Necklaces: Wear your love for photography with style! These gorgeous necklaces are each handcrafted with your choice of the following sayings: “light seeker” in 14K Yellow Gold filled, “memory keeper” in Rose Gold filled, “snap happy” in .925 Sterling Silver! $35-$65
3. Wooden Camera Tape Dispenser: Now you can have a little retro flair on your desk while you work! A perfect gift for any photographer. $25
4. Capturing Couture Camera Straps: There’s no doubt about it…scarves are one of THE hottest trends…What better way to jump on this trend than our newly released Scarf Camera Straps! 4 styles available. $39
5. Canvas Totes: Shop in style with these cute, photography related canvas totes that are perfect for your on-the-go needs! 4 styles available. $20
6. Lensbender-Freelensing Solution: The Lensbender is a freelensing accessory designed to suspend your lens in front of your camera. $60
7. Photographer’s Charm Necklace: A fun accessory for any photographer lover. This necklace is not only stylish; the whistle really works and can grab any kids attention during a session! $30
8. Wooden Anagram Toy Camera: Let your child’s imagination capture those moments with this handmade wooden camera by Twig Creative!! It was inspired from everybody’s favorite app Instagram!! $35
With all of these great choices, we know you still may be having trouble picking out that perfect gift. If that’s the case, why not pick up a Click & Co Store Gift Certificate or a Click Magazine Subscription: the gift that lasts all year long!!
Leave A Comment