1. Mom’s Gonna Snap Tee: Wear this comfy shirt and you are sure to get a laugh from anyone that passes by! Tee features our new Mom’s Gonna Snap design on a slate colored, very flattering tri-blend tee that has a slightly longer body than most t-shirts. $25

2. The Westminister by Kelly Moore Bags: Handcrafted from premium ultra nappa full grain cowhide. This is a camera bag that gives you so much Moore. This relaxed, hobo bag can also double as a diaper bag that you’ll be proud to carry. $445

3. Lomo’Instant Sanremo + 3 Lenses: A perfectly sized instant camera to take wherever you go! The camera has a classy, retro brown design and it’s the most creative way to shoot marvelous photos which you can share anywhere and with everyone in an instant. $135

4. ONA Camera Bags: Pictured is the The Leather Capri, a chic, understated tote designed to protect a camera, up to three lenses and small personal items. Handcrafted with Italian-tanned leather that develops a rich patina over time, the Leather Capri has a personal items compartment that can fit a tablet or 11-inch laptop, two interior pockets for personal items and a zipped back pocket. Includes a detachable crossbody strap. $359

5. Coffee & Cameras Mug: A modern ceramic mug that features the saying “coffee & cameras” – a perfect gift for your favorite coffee or cocoa loving photographer! $15

6. Bloom Theory Camera Straps: Wear your camera with style! Fashionable scarf camera straps for the everyday photographer. 12 designs available. $79

7. It’s Golden Hour Somewhere Tee: It’s all about the light when you talk to a photographer! $25

8. eLearning Products: Learn a new skill, challenge yourself creatively or just gain some of the inspiration you crave with our huge range of eLearning opportunities. $30+

9. Capture The Moment Book: This modern guide to photography pairs big, bold images with short, focused tips for translating everyday life into stunning works of art. Featuring contributions by the members of Clickin Moms, the photography industry’s largest social network of female photographers, this guide captures the beauty of family life. $21