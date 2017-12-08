29. Let go of perfection

Tip from Elizabeth: Learn to let go of perfection. I tell my clients to embrace their kids quirks-the kids can make or break a session-the trick is to roll with them!

If everyone let’s go of perfection and appreciates the season the kids are in the more fun and memorable the session will be!

Tip from Angee Manns: In my experience with client work, the best sessions are always the ones where the children are allowed to just be kids. We need to let go of the idea of perfection and the thought that everyone has to be looking at the camera and smiling for it to be a good image.

Let the kids be themselves! They’ll have more fun and the parents will have less stress. Everyone wins!

Tip from Jenny Rusby: Kids will be kids. They like to run around, climb, play, make messes, but they rarely want to sit still and smile nicely for the camera.

So don’t force it and forget about perfection. Focus on capturing them as they are and capturing the memories, as those will be the images that mean the world to you in the years to come.