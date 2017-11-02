How to photograph your teen and respect their feelings

As a mother of a growing boy and my own small army of nieces and nephews, I always felt natural photographing children. There was something inherently free and joyful about it.

With zero inhibitions and a healthy dose of ego, kids can be delightful in front of a camera. My son was no exception to this rule.

The challenges of capturing my son grew significantly as he got older each year. While kids often have a mind of their own, teens grow more conscious of how they fit into a complex, growing world around them.

They become acutely self-aware in these evolving teen years. Their “what will people think” meter as well as their “I don’t have time for you” gauge become altered dramatically as their age increases – both seemingly exponential.

As the little ones often don’t mind you having a camera in their faces 24/7 to try to get those sweet, lasting memories, it becomes a little more invasive to take a photo of your sweet, sleeping teenager.

Privacy and trust become the forefront of conversation as doors literally close that were once open. Things that didn’t matter so much when they were young suddenly become a big invasion of privacy, despite their own oversharing on their social media platforms (that Snapchat is gonna be the death of him).

It’s no longer on your terms to bribe them with candy, treats or a trip to the toy store. At this age, their reward is their privacy.