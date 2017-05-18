Without planning, I’m afraid I won’t get lucky. And in documentary photography, lucky is everything!

Regardless of your style, a little preparation can go a long way towards achieving better photographs. Here are a few tips to help you prepare now to capture your best summer ever:

1. Write out your bucket list

Take some time to think about what it is that you want to capture this summer by setting aside some time to brainstorm your bucket list. This is not a casual bucket list downloaded from the internet, rather a very personal bucket list just for you.

Begin the process by closing your eyes and envisioning your summer. Where are you? Who are you with? What do you see, hear, smell, and feel? Get in close and look at the details in your mind then step back and take in the entire scene. Write out every idea that comes to mind, censoring nothing.

You can always go back and refine your list later. Be both vague and specific. As you continue to visualize your summer, think about how your everyday routines will change, what special events or milestones will occur, what old traditions will you uphold and what new ones might you start.

Think carefully about what it is about these things that you want to remember. Are there old photographs you want to recreate, perhaps to show growth or change, particular groups of people to capture together, signs, foods, or landscapes that will best tell your story? Write it all down then place this list on your phone, in your car, or somewhere you can see it daily. Refer to your list regularly, cross off items as you go, and continue to add to it as new ideas come to you.