Whoever said parenting was going to be easy is full of bull.

It is unequivocally the hardest thing I have ever done as a human being.

This role of caregiver, guide, disciplinarian, confidant, cleaner upper (and the list goes on and on) only stops when I sleep. (And for some parents, “sleep is for suckers” is their reality because their children still need them through the night.)

Throw on the family photographer/documentarian hat with all the other ones and it starts to feel like a mountain on my head.

Two years ago, when I wrote the article Photographing your kids: The good, the bad, and the everyday, I honestly thought I was hitting a stride of parenting that was getting good and I was doing okay at photographing life. Ha! That was absolutely delusional.