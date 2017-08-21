Are you a mom with a camera who likes to take pictures of her kids?

Do you feel like it’s important to document your family’s life?

Have you ever held back from posting ALL of your vacation photos to social media because you felt like it was a terrible faux pas?

Do you feel like your images need a home other than your hard drive so that they can be shared and enjoyed?

Have you ever started a blog only to let it die?

If you answered ‘yes’ to any of the above questions, then what I’m about to say is for you!

I’ve been keeping a personal blog for eight years. It began two years after my sweetheart and I were married.

Not long after, we were expecting our first baby and I found myself gravitating towards learning how to use a camera. Before I knew it, my habit for writing and my passion for photography merged onto the perfect platform for me: a blog!

Words cannot express how grateful I am to have countless memories recorded, all bringing back a rush of feelings and taking me to those special (and sometimes not-so-special) moments in time.

I am now a mom to three little boys and have a part time photography business. Life is busy, but I’ve figured out a few tips and tricks along the way to keep blogging (aka our family’s memories) from feeling like an overwhelming chore.

It really is a doable task! And can be an enjoyable one, too.

Tips for writing your blog:

If a picture speaks a thousand words, how much does a picture accompanied by a paragraph speak?

How often do you want to post on your blog?

Does three or four times a week seem daunting? How about posting just once a week instead? Don’t feel discouraged if you get behind.

There’s a wonderful button that lets you schedule your posts. That means you can set a date and a time to publish that post in the future OR you can back date it to the correct time the action actually took place. I openly admit to back dating posts often, especially when it takes me a month or more to edit sixty vacation pictures!

Take the pressure off yourself. Make blogging work for you and your schedule. This is your life, after all.