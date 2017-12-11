Share226
Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Together’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Sandra Jolly for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Brandi Markham
Brandi Markham
Gisele Queiroz
Gisele Queiroz
Larissa Lord
Larissa Lord
Bethany Huckins
Bethany Huckins
Sandra Jolly
Winner! Sandra Jolly
Erica Williams
Erica Williams
Kerry Rainbird
Kerry Rainbird
Jyotsna Bhamidipati
Jyotsna Bhamidipati
Christina Myhre
Christina Myhre
Monica Cutraro
Monica Cutraro
Carrie Jones
Carrie Jones
Michelle Fernandez
Michelle Fernandez
Jess Swenson
Jess Swenson
Jenny Brake
Jenny Brake
Sarah Gupta
Sarah Gupta
Andrea Johnson
Andrea Johnson
Olga Levien
Olga Levien
Jennifer Sue
Jennifer Sue
Marissa Melvin
Marissa Melvin
Eve Tuft
Eve Tuft
Mar
Mar
Jill Allan
Jill Allan
Wendy Atkinson
Wendy Atkinson
Rachel French
Rachel French
Jenni McCarty
Jenni McCarty
aschlue
aschlue
Rebecca Lundin
Rebecca Lundin
Tracy Sweeney
Tracy Sweeney
Amber Didier
Amber Didier
Catrina Willis
Catrina Willis
Juliette Fradin
Juliette Fradin
Karlee Hooper
Karlee Hooper
Shelly Han
Shelly Han
Rachel Sine
Rachel Sine
Natalie Greenroyd
Natalie Greenroyd
Bonnie Cornelius
Bonnie Cornelius

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and be entered to win a Live Seat to any Click Photo School Breakout Session? (Told you we’d share more details here on how to do that!) This month, we’re looking for your best ‘Sparkle’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the Clickin Moms forum? We’d LOVE to have you join us! You can do that right now! (Questions? Please feel free to post those below!)

