It’s that time of year to kick off The Paper Heart Project.

You may be wondering what The Paper Heart Project is.

This project is a campaign to spread awareness about Congenital Heart Defects also known as CHDs.

You may be asking yourself what is a Congenital Heart Defect? A congenital heart defect is a defect in the heart structure that is present at birth. One out of a hundred children are born with a CHD.

There are many different types of CHDs and children can suffer from one defect or multiple defects. The severity of the defect can range from mild, meaning a child will need no treatment, to terminal, the defects will ultimately take the child’s life.

Congenital Heart Defects are severely under researched and underfunded. Therefore, the more awareness individuals can spread the more funding the heart community hopes to gain.