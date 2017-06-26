Remember the passion you felt when first starting out on your photography journey?
You couldn’t get enough of capturing life through a lens!
Why is it, then, that most of us eventually fall into the comparison trap? Our work’s authenticity and beauty gets eclipsed in our own eyes by never-enoughs, and dwelling on those perceived shortcomings leaves us feeling uninspired, tired, and blocked from progressing (not to mention unable to price our work properly).
So how do you overcome those self-doubts? Here are five tips I’ve found helpful:
1. Take a break
Stop thinking about photography and go do something you really enjoy: dance with the kids, hike in nature, go to the movies, work on an art project. Being in the moment with my kids clears my head and allows for more positive and inspirational thoughts. Sometimes a few hours away gives me perspective and a better mindset. Other times I need several days or weeks away—and that’s okay!
2. Focus on your strengths
Think about what multiple people/clients have complimented you on. Focusing on strengths gives a better return than fighting your weaknesses. I could stew all day about how I’m not as artistic as someone or not as good at posing as another. What I’m really good at is letting kids be themselves, embracing crazy personalities that other photographers often find to be frustrating. I’m much happier and progress faster when I focus on that instead of trying to be someone I’m not.
3. Work on one specific improvement at a time
Really focus on one area to prevent getting overwhelmed and discouraged. Read articles, take a workshop or breakout session, and ask photographers you admire for help. Apply and practice the things you learn—and be patient with yourself. As you improve, take time to appreciate your growth. Be your own cheerleader! Talk to loved ones about your accomplishments. Even if it’s small simple things, I need frequent self-praise to help clear out the self-doubt.
4. Prioritize your mental and emotional health
I have had anxiety since I was a child. I will always have anxiety but there are things I can do to help keep it under control: seeing a doctor, getting more sleep, getting help from loved ones, watching what I eat, or talking to a therapist. Sometimes self-doubt arises due to our mental/emotional health and the only way to overcome it is to get our mind and spirit in a better place.
5. Remember your why
If you don’t have your reason for photography pinpointed yet, take the time to figure it out. I started photography out of a desire to document the way I view my children, to capture their true and unique personalities.
My mission as a photographer is to show the magic and adventure that everyday life is with a child, to show how special a child is just by being himself. Your why will be specific and unique to you and it’s what will drive you to continue in your photography journey even when you hit self-doubt roadblocks.
Which one of these tactics have you found helpful? What others would you add to the list? Comment below – I look forward to hearing your thoughts!
