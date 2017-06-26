Remember the passion you felt when first starting out on your photography journey?

You couldn’t get enough of capturing life through a lens!

Why is it, then, that most of us eventually fall into the comparison trap? Our work’s authenticity and beauty gets eclipsed in our own eyes by never-enoughs, and dwelling on those perceived shortcomings leaves us feeling uninspired, tired, and blocked from progressing (not to mention unable to price our work properly).

So how do you overcome those self-doubts? Here are five tips I’ve found helpful:

1. Take a break

Stop thinking about photography and go do something you really enjoy: dance with the kids, hike in nature, go to the movies, work on an art project. Being in the moment with my kids clears my head and allows for more positive and inspirational thoughts. Sometimes a few hours away gives me perspective and a better mindset. Other times I need several days or weeks away—and that’s okay!

2. Focus on your strengths

Think about what multiple people/clients have complimented you on. Focusing on strengths gives a better return than fighting your weaknesses. I could stew all day about how I’m not as artistic as someone or not as good at posing as another. What I’m really good at is letting kids be themselves, embracing crazy personalities that other photographers often find to be frustrating. I’m much happier and progress faster when I focus on that instead of trying to be someone I’m not.

