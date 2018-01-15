The one constant, since the beginning of my trip into photography, has been observing and anticipating moments that inspire me to pick up my camera.

Before I even knew what that meant, or what genre of photography that was, I found myself just waiting for the right time to hit the shutter. The sense that the life moments that were happening around me were important and necessary to document has always been there.

Shooting as practice has become part of my daily routine and recognizing that there are potential “document-worthy” moments among the mundane and spontaneous is the crux of the documentary photographer in me.

In the years since I discovered photography, I have taken mental notes on the times and ways that being a natural observer and patient shooter has impacted my photography and the way that I document our lives.

Here are a few ways that observation and anticipation will influence your ability to capture key moments of the everyday and how they work hand-in-hand.

3 ways OBSERVATION impacts capturing the moment…

You will…

Discover something interesting in the ordinary:

So much of what is worth documenting is what happens within the fleeting, ordinary moments of our days. Being a mindful observer will give you a more assertive approach to shooting your everyday.