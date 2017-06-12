The first hours, the first moments.

As mothers, we believe that we will hold onto these memories for the rest of our lives, but the truth is that the memories are fleeting, and as our children grow and change, our hearts will grow and change with them.

I would give anything to go back and document that time in my life with intention, looking to capture every detail I knew I’d miss one day.

Photographing newborns in the hospital is a growing trend, and it is one that I am happy to include as part of my business, and something I love teaching other photographers to do as well. It is also what I hear the most about from participants of my recent Breakout, Newborn Stories.

There is so much emotion tied into this, from all sides. It’s a beautiful thing to document, and an absolute honor for me to do for so many families.

Whether you’re a professional newborn photographer, a hobbyist, or just a mother who wants to remember every little thing about the first moments with your new baby, this is for you.

Find and use the light

What am I looking for when I walk into a hospital room? Light, light, light.

Every hospital is set up differently, and where some will have large rooms with a wall of windows, others may be small with a tiny window tucked into a corner. My first mission is to locate a natural light source and place the bassinet in front of it.

Use the traditional hospital items

I personally love the hospital issued swaddling blankets, hats, and shirts. The items may not hold personal meaning, but they speak to a very specific time period, one that cannot be mistaken.

So, with baby swaddled tight in pink and blue, I place her in the bassinet, still in front of the window, and shoot from various angles. When baby is warm and sleepy, I’ll remove the swaddle and capture the details like little feet and umbilical cord. I try to keep this quick as babies have a hard time regulating their body temperature.