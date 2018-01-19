***This tutorial was posted on our expansive photography forum; however, we think it’s so rad that we just had to share with you, too***

… AND you may just bring in oodles of clients, too!

For real, these Valentines are always a huge hit and last year convinced 15 families to schedule sessions with me. How awesome is that?!

Even better, my kids really love making them .

There’s a few steps in the process here but I promise it’s fun and easy.

First, crop your photo to a 4 inch x 3 inch rectangle: