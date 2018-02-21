I don’t like to play favorites.

Really, I don’t.

The love I have for all the panels and filters and brushes in Lightroom is equal, just as the love I have for my children is equal. Except that’s a lie.

The radial filter has my heart, but my love is justified. This handy little tool can do all the things. All. The. Things. But let’s back up just a bit.

When I first began my journey in post processing, I learned the basics and I steadfastly stuck to them. There was no venturing off into the Effects Panel or dabbling in Split Toning.

However, it wasn’t long before I started to get a little curious about what all those other mysterious tools could do for my photos. They shouldn’t be that intimidating, right? It was then that I met my true love, the radial filter.

Lightroom’s radial filter can be found in the Develop module towards the top right of your screen. It’s indicated by a circle and it is found between the Adjustment Brush and the Graduated Filter.

To use the radial filter, make sure it is selected and then simply choose your effect. The great thing here is that you’re not limited to just one; select as many as you like.

Want to increase exposure and clarity? No problem!

Want to decrease your shadows but bring up the highlights a bit? You got it!

Next, go to your image and click and drag a circle or oval around the section where you are wanting the effects to take place. Keep in mind that you can place your effects inside the circle/oval or outside of it. To place your effects inside the circle, make sure to check the Invert Mask box.

When I first started experimenting with radial filters, I mainly used them to slightly darken the areas around my subject, and I still love it for this purpose.