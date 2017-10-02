My goal when photographing a newborn session is to make the best possible image in camera.

Then, I enhance what’s already there during the editing process.

My editing program of choice is Adobe Lightroom CC and I edit about 95% of my images there. There are times that I will pull an image into Photoshop for more detailed cloning but for the most part, Lightroom can do exactly what I need it to do.

In the video below, you’ll see how I take a straight out of camera RAW photo of a newborn from basic to polished without using any Lightroom presets.

The video goes into quite a bit of detail which results in the edit taking longer than it normally would if I were simply editing without explaining. Normally, this would be a 5-10 minute edit in my standard workflow.