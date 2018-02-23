One of my favorite ways to improve my composition is by using leading lines.

Leading lines can draw your eye to a subject and create depth in a photo.

Leading lines are everywhere: in nature, in our homes, even on our own bodies. They can be difficult to find at first but with practice you can train your eye to spot them!

1. Roads and paths

Roads and paths are a classic way to use leading lines. Your eye is drawn to where the lines converge on the subject.

When lines begin in the foreground and end in the background, it creates depth and dimension, which makes for a much more interesting photo. You can use sidewalks, walking paths, even the path to your front door to practice.