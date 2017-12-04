In March 2013, a group of random strangers from around the globe started a workshop on Clickin Moms through Click Photo School.
We signed up to learn more about our cameras and photography in general. It was an amazing class, teaching the basic skills of manual mode, focus, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and more.
What we didn’t know was that we would become a close knit group of friends that still share so much together.
We bond over motherhood, relationships and everyday life. We’ve been there through personal ups and downs, and many photography related achievements and struggles.
Our passion for photography may have brought us together, but the support and friendship has made for an incredible network that I can only hope keeps us together as life long friends.
Over four years and it’s been fascinating to watch the skill and subjects of our photos grow. Children have aged, families have grown and our art continues to change. When you see photos almost daily from your friends, you certainly notice these things, but when you look back, it can be breathtaking to see how much we’ve evolved.
I don’t know where I’d be without these remarkable ladies, and I’m so thankful that we were able to come together in our first class on CM.
“I never expected to go into an online photography course and come out of it with so many true connections. It’s such a great supportive group of amazing women that I can depend on for so much more than just photography advice.” – Dawn Dej
“Who would have guessed that randomly signing up for an intro photography class would bring a group of ladies together and that we’d still be in contact with years later. We’ve grown in our photography together, peppered each other with questions of all kinds, and leaned on each other during some difficult times.
I’m convinced I wouldn’t be where I am at today in my photography if it hadn’t been for these ladies.” – Kaylie Drew
“This close group has inspired, motivated, and supported each other since day 1 and we still continue to do that even now. I love each and every member of this group.” – Lauren Penland
“I stumbled on Clickin Moms randomly as I searched the internet for online photography courses. What luck!
Of course CM has a great support forum, but what I didn’t know is that I would soon be a part of an intimate group of like-minded yet diverse women that years later, I still look to for support (sometimes non-photography related) and inspiration.
No matter what stage in photography (or life in general) we are at, we still have each other to this day.” – Liz Rdoriguez
“It’s been a true honor to be a part of this amazing group of women. We’ve gone through all of lifes ups and downs together: rejections, celebrations, family illness and huge successes.
Who knew stumbling upon that 101 class so long ago would have such an impact on my life? So thankful for every one of you.” – Natalie Reynolds
“This group has been such a great resource for photography and life advice. I’m so glad I joined the class and feel like I have gained lifelong frienships with fabulous women I hope to meet in person someday.” – Nichole Kroening
“This group has been a huge support on my journey.” – Paola Dias
“The Inclickables and Clickin Moms played a large part in the growth of my photography as well as my confidence.
I will always be so grateful for the friendship, feedback and support we shared with one another in this amazing group of women and for the platform that brought us all together.” – Rupa Sutton
“It wasn’t the first time I started a course to learn a new skill. So I wasn’t expecting this one would be a life changer. Learning photography has brought me so many new opportunities, but more important it gave me a group of friends throughout the globe.
This group has helped my develop my skill and stick to it. They have been there sharing my joy and helping me through some of the toughest times. I’m really thankful these girls are a part of my life!” – Sarah Joos
Ahhhh, this is so amazing to see! I love you ladies so much. I am so glad I met you all.