In March 2013, a group of random strangers from around the globe started a workshop on Clickin Moms through Click Photo School.

We signed up to learn more about our cameras and photography in general. It was an amazing class, teaching the basic skills of manual mode, focus, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and more.

What we didn’t know was that we would become a close knit group of friends that still share so much together.

We bond over motherhood, relationships and everyday life. We’ve been there through personal ups and downs, and many photography related achievements and struggles.

Our passion for photography may have brought us together, but the support and friendship has made for an incredible network that I can only hope keeps us together as life long friends.

Over four years and it’s been fascinating to watch the skill and subjects of our photos grow. Children have aged, families have grown and our art continues to change. When you see photos almost daily from your friends, you certainly notice these things, but when you look back, it can be breathtaking to see how much we’ve evolved.

I don’t know where I’d be without these remarkable ladies, and I’m so thankful that we were able to come together in our first class on CM.