We all take pictures for a reason.

We take them to help us remember special moments or events.

We take them for others to show them a glimpse of what their life looks like through a camera.

And while taking the pictures is so very important, PRINTING and SHARING them is the icing on the cake. Pictures are something tangible we can all enjoy for years and years to come.

They are your legacy. Your moments. Your memories. Printing them is so very important.

Every year I try to add a new collage wall somewhere in my home. I always say that I will replace those photos with new photos the following year but I just can’t bring myself to take down/replace our older memories. These moments are so precious and they become even more priceless with time.

Creating a photo wall is so incredibly easy, and if you have your own home printer, you can finish this fun project in under an hour!

1. Start by selecting your favorite images.

I have been using Instagram for years now and all of my favorite images typically make their way to my Instagram feed. I like to think of this social media aspect as my family’s “highlight reel” so when it’s time to start selecting my favorite images for printing, I usually turn here first.

The majority of my images are shot with my Canon EOS 5D Mark IV camera and the Canon 35mm L II lens so I know the quality is going to be excellent for printing. When I’m selecting my favorites for printing, I try to keep composition, color and framing in mind and try to select a variety of wide angle and close up images.

2. Determine what size you want to print your images.

Like Instagram, I love a good collage of square photos so I decided to keep things easy and stick with a square image size.

I print all of my images at home on my absolute favorite printer, the Canon Pixma MX870, which can print up to an 8.5×11 size. I have had this printer for years and it prints beautifully and the quality is better than most of the professional labs I’ve used!

Having a home photo printer makes printing photos so easy and effortless! While I am using an older Canon printer, if you’re buying new, I hear the newer PRO-1000 will give you even better colors and the ability to print up to 17×22.

For this project, I decided to go with an 8×8 size and since the majority of my images were landscape, I pulled each image into Photoshop for cropping and any final edits.