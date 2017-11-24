Share
Are you ready for some holiday shopping?

Here’s a few favorites of ours from the Click & Co Store to help you out with your shopping for the photography lover!

Shutterbag Blue

1. Shutterbag

The Girl’s Day Out Shutterbag is back by popular demand in the gorgeous, peacock blue color.

Wine Edit Repeat Tee

2. Wine.Edit. Repeat Tee

Our new design, “Wine.Edit.Repeat” tee is soft and comfy with an slightly longer body than most t-shirts.

Insta Pillow

3. Insta Pillow Cover

Decorate your room with these vintage camera pillows. There are four designs to choose from.

4. Mini Triangle Camera Strap by Camera Coats

Handmade by local women in Salt Lake City. Cross body style. Wear it across the front of your chest. It’s so comfortable!

silver Camera Necklace

5. Sterling Silver Camera Necklace

A fun accessory for any photographer lover. A simple, silver camera with the added black stone in the center.

Camera Vintage Pouch

6. Vintage Camera Zipper Pouch

A zippered canvas bag perfect to carry make-up products, pens and pencils, spare camera cards and batteries… just about anything!

Instant Camera Keychain

7. Instant Camera Keychain

Add a little retro flair to wherever you travel with this adorable instant camera key chain.

Triangular Prism

8. Triangular Glass Prism

Need to add a little creativity to your images? Prisms can add a nice fog, blur, reflection, or even some dramatic flare. Images in this listing show some of the great effects.

Lensbender

9. Lensbender-Freelensing Solution

The Lensbender is a freelensing accessory designed to suspend your lens in front of your camera. With the Lensbender you are able to create lens flares, hazy glows and tilt-shift imagery. There’s a lensheild accessory also available.

Lomo Instant Red

10. Lomo Instant Automat Lenses-South Beach

Small, mighty and fully automatic – snap impeccably lit, perfectly focused shots anytime, anywhere with the Lomo’Instant Automat South Beach Edition. Take unlimited multiple exposures, add a pop of color with the Color Gels, or just switch on Auto mode and let the Lomo’Instant Automat adjust shutter speed, aperture and flash output to suit your surroundings.

Bella Collection

11. The Bella Collection Action Set

This versatile set includes 40 all new incredible actions plus my very popular sharpening brush as a bonus for a total of 41 actions. Included are classic clean edits, modern mattes and timeless film looks mixed with helpful fixes and add-ons to make all your workflow needs quick and easy.

Light Seekers

12. eLearning Products

Choose from the large selection of Click Photo School breakouts in our eLearning section at the Click & Co Store. Breakouts range from beginner to advanced and cover many subjects such as lighting, composition, editing, posing, etc. There’s a little something for everyone!

With all of these great choices, we know you still may be having trouble picking out that perfect gift. If that’s the case, why not pick up a Click & Co Store Gift Certificate or a Click Magazine Subscription: the gift that lasts all year long!!

