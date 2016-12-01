Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording): Yep, I’m including Hamilton on my list of favorite things – for me, this is one that really lives up to all of its hype! We’ve been listening to the Hamilton Cast Recording in my home repeatedly since the beginning of the year and still haven’t grown tired of it. The lyrics and music are brilliantly written and the entire cast gives an incredible performance, but beyond that you learn the fascinating story of Alexander Hamilton and those around him and why his story is worth telling. I love that it has sparked my seven year’s old interest in the history of our Founding Fathers and the birth of our nation – I had no idea how much we would all learn from this musical!