Every time I take a photo, I do my best to make sure the in camera image is a good as possible.

This helps with how little I have to edit in post processing.

However, sometimes, even if the image is amazing and doesn’t need too much editing, I like to go a little crazy and edit a high contrast, moody image. These require a bit more work in post processing but can be quite fun… at least for me.

I use Lightroom for editing about 95% of the time. There are occasions where I will take an image into Photoshop for cloning or changing the composition of a picture. But for most of the images I edit, Lightroom is perfect for what I need.

In the video below, you will see how I edit a high contrast, color photo. This is a straight out of the camera, RAW image of my son. No presets are used and I take you step by step through my thought process behind why I edit it the way I do.

Typically it takes me 5-10 minutes to edit a picture like this, but because I am walking you through my thoughts and basically re-editing it from scratch, the video is a bit longer.