If your spring is anything like mine, the kids are dragging you to the park every afternoon to take advantage of the warmer weather.

I love the energy, colors, play and laughter at the park but, after a while, that once exciting setting can lead to images that feel repetitive and dull.

Because we are there so often, I’ve challenged myself to find new ways to capture my kids as they swing, balance, run and hang at their favorite place.

1. Utilizing the geometry of the park

Parks are full of shapes and designs that are great for creating strong compositions. Look for visual interest in the repetition of the equipment and search for framing opportunities as the kids crawl and explore. Combining bright or primary colors with the shapes of the park helps support the childhood theme of play.

2. Showing them conquering their fears or facing a challenge

Although the park is a place of play, it’s also a place where kids face fears and conquer challenges. Play with angle and creative post processing to enhance the scale of the challenge or the root of the fear.

For example, if they’re scared of heights, get down low and shoot up at them to emphasize how high up they are on the toys. The radial filter in ACR and Lightroom is awesome for emphasizing balance or height fears, but a little goes a long way, so use it sparingly!

3. Embracing the changing light at the park

Park play doesn’t always happen during the golden hour, so you will need to embrace the idea of shooting in all types of light there. In full sun, look for fun shadow play for creating dramatic black and whites or position yourself to take advantage of the vast blue skies.

When the sun sets on your playtime, backlight those recognizable shapes of the park to create beautiful silhouettes by exposing for the background and letting the park details fall into the shadows.

4. Conquering the sameness by shooting a series

So you drag your camera to the park and your kid stays on the same equipment the entire time? If you’ve exhausted every possible angle (front, behind, above, below, from the side), embrace the consistency and shoot a photo series! Playgrounds are a place of movement and energy, and a series is a great way to tell that part of the story.