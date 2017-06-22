I typically let the kids come up with most of the ideas, however, I try to throw in a few ideas that I know will be photo worthy (although I feel everything is worth documenting). I feel so much nostalgia during the summer and I want my kids to have those same feelings and memories.

Generally, we wake up and eat a lazy breakfast and decide what to do for the day. If one kiddo decides that we should check out one of the local lake beaches… YES! I don’t even bat an eye. Even when I’m exhausted, I pack up our things and grab my camera and hit the road.

Grabbing my camera doesn’t even feel like a chore and you know what else? My kids hardly even notice it on my “yes” days. They are so busy enjoying their summer fun that they don’t mind when I start snapping away. (Don’t worry – I don’t spend all my time behind the camera. I do jump in on the fun, too, because although capturing these memories is important, I also want them to remember me as a fun and engaging mom, not one that has her eye glued to the camera all day.)

Some days we don’t leave the house and that’s okay! My older two like to spend time playing video games (as do most kids, right?) and I’m totally okay with them decompressing and I document that, too. If it’s a lazy day at home I might just take my 3 year old twins out in the backyard and turn on the water hose. They can spend hours playing with that! (If you follow me on Instagram then I’m sure you’ve noticed we actually do this a LOT, but water droplets and sun are always a win in my photographery mind.)

To my fellow mamas, if you haven’t already, start a daily summer project – it’s not too late!

Be a YES mom! Grab that camera and document your days: the mundane moments, the family trips and everything in between. And to you mamas that are already doing a daily project, great job!!

Keep that momentum going and try the bucket list. I promise, you won’t even have to dig for inspiration for that daily photo. Most importantly, you will be giving your kids memories that last a lifetime.