So, why do I love center composition so much?

I don’t know. I can’t pinpoint it really. Maybe it’s because I love symmetry so much. Maybe it’s because my own three children fit perfectly in the center of the frame. And maybe it’s because a good, dramatic, pulled-way-back center composition just looks amazing. I am not sure really but I love it and I am doing it more and more.

Of course, in my centered images, I am still adding a lot of interest with other elements like texture, emotion, color and movement. My centered images also usually fit into some other shooting rules like filling the frame, or keeping limbs in tact. But they are still centered. And they still have a completely different look and feel than had I shot the same moment in my old favorite, the rule-of-thirds.

In the end, I’m not here to make you love center compositions as much as I do. After all, your art is your art, so by all means, do what you want. This is maybe just a nudge to try it out. Embrace it when it feels like it could fit instead of automatically slapping your wrist out of rule-breaking shame.

More than anything, I want to leave you with this: keep pushing yourself, one foot in front of the other.

If you are like I was, in the beginning of your journey and totally confused by the phrase, “learn the rules so you can break them,” don’t fret. You won’t always be in that spot. I promise.

And it’s totally not a bad place to be in. You still live in the world where you are on fire for learning this amazing new craft.

Keep at it. Keep learning. And one day, you will feel yourself slowly pass onto the other side.

One day you will wake up breaking the rules and loving it.