I love using open shade to photograph my kids but what is it exactly?

Open shade is when your subject is standing in the shade with the sunlight above them.

The magic of open shade is that it creates a beautiful even light across your subject’s face and eyes that sparkle with catchlights.

How to find open shade.

You can find open shade at the edge of a forested area or a tree, near a doorway or awning, in front of a tall building or even right by your open garage.

When hunting for open shade, it can be easiest to look down. You know the line you see on the ground dividing the light and shadows? In the shadow part of that line is where the open shade is!

How to use open shade.

With open shade, you want your subject to look out of the shade and towards the open sky. Your subject should be illuminated by light but not actually in the light.

See where I’ve positioned my dog and daughter? Notice how they are on the edge of the shade?