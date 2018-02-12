Being out and about with my family always inspires me to pull out my camera to preserve those amazing memories.

There are so many things to spark my creativity when we are away from home: fun moments and interactions, great expressions and emotions, bright colors, interesting details, different compositional elements, and of course beautiful light!

I want to capture photos that will bring us right back to that moment. I want to tell our stories.

Even though I would love to plan all our adventures during the golden hour, I’m not always able to have the most ideal light. From indoor to outdoor, cloudy to full-sun, here are nine ways to help you utilize whatever light you are in!

1. Look for the light first.

Light is so important because it adds so much energy, depth, mood, and interest. When you get to a location, ask yourself…

What kind of light do you have?

Which direction is it coming from?

How is it lighting your subject?

What is its intensity?

Is it reflecting anywhere?

Are there objects around that are absorbing or blocking the light?

What mood is it creating?

Just looking at the highlights and shadows and how they are falling on your scene will help you make decisions that will improve the light you use in your image.