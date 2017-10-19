Beautiful light is all around us. However, to see this and create dramatic images requires some patience and observation.

1. Be observant. Be patient.

Once we learn to slow down a little and start observing, we begin to appreciate the beauty surrounding us.

As a mother, I love photographing my children the most. However, I’ve learned that having a subject matter just for myself to feed my soul and inspire me is also important.

Taking a break from my usual subjects, I often wonder in my own backyard in the hope of finding things to photograph. When I’m out walking in my yard or out for a stroll, I’m always observing light and how it falls on the objects surrounding me – the ground and trees – as well as how it casts shadows and create light patterns.

Being an observant photographer is the first step in learning to manipulate and control light to create drama.