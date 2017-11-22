Music has been a big part of my life from when I was a very young child. I always have music on in the house and in the car. Going to concerts is still something I love to do especially with my eldest son, Cam. I have always loved the live aspect of music whether it’s in a small club or an arena. It’s a multi-sensory experience from the sounds to the lights.

My photographic fantasy gig is to be a concert photographer, in the pit for my allotted three songs armed with two camera bodies, one with a 24-70 and the other with a 70-200 capturing Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters thrashing it out on stage. Until that day comes, I have to be content shooting from the crowds with whatever gear I am brave enough to bring in with me.

It’s usually the Fuji X100T, with it’s fixed focal length lens. I still can capture unique images of the shows that incorporate more of the environment and how it felt to be there.