Today we have Danielle Awwad, Click Pro and a brilliant photographer of her own children and farm, joining us to share just a few of her favorite things.
1. Spending time with my family
This is my number one favorite thing to do. We could be snuggling and watching movies or off on an adventure in the woods. No matter what we are doing I am happy we are together. Some of our favorite places to explore are local and state parks in Michigan.
2. Lightroom
I love Lightroom because I am able to bring my vision to life. This program allows me to add extra warmth to my images and helps bring out the rich colors I love to produce in my work.
3. Having animals
I love teaching my children how to care for and treat animals. I enjoy getting to know each animal’s different personality and watch as my children bond with different ones. We currently have horses, chickens, dogs, cats and ducks. I hope to eventually add a cow, pigs and another dog to our long list of farm animals.
4. Canon 85mm f/1.2L lens
This lens gives me the dreamy bokeh and compression that I love to have in my images. It is quick to focus and handles low light like a dream. This lens is very durable as well. It practically lives on my camera when we are outdoors.
5. Anything Christmas
I love the lights, the magic and the cheer that this holiday brings. Nothing can put me in a better mood then listening to Christmas music. We actually have a Christmas tree in every room of our home, many may think it is over kill, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
6. iPad
I honestly don’t use my iPad for much but the reason that I love it so much is that it produces wonderful light that I use to light my subjects in extreme low light conditions. It allows me to shoot in situations that I normally wouldn’t be able to shoot in.
7. Lowepro Flipside 400 AW Backpack
This backpack is so durable! I use it daily and it also doubles as a diaper bag. I am able to fit all my lens in it as well as needed accessories. It makes traveling with my camera gear a breeze.
8. Canon 35mm f/1.4L lens
This lens my go to lens in the winter months because we are indoors more often. I love that it is not as heavy as my 85mm. I also love that it focuses fast and I am able to shoot different perspectives in my images while using this lens, such as shooting from above or below.
9. Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime is a must for a country girl like myself who has three small children. There is nothing better than getting all your shopping done with a few clicks of a button. I am not a big shopper so using Amazon makes the process more enjoyable for me.
10. Canon 5D Mark IV
This camera comes everywhere with me and I have been able to push it to the brink. It still delivers daily and I can’t imagine shooting without one in hand. I love using it both for stills and video. It makes shooting in low light situations divine and the color is produces is gorgeous.
