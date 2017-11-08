We like to shop around here but what we really enjoy doing is sharing our most loved items with our favorite people – YOU!
I couldn’t live without my iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum. We have a very furry Golden Retriever and two cats that are always dragging dry leaves into the house. I love that I don’t always have to pull out the central-vac everyday. A fun thing that Roomba owners do is name their vacuums.
Upcycling furniture is quick and easy with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint and Wax. There is no need prep your furniture prior to painting which is perfect for me because the fewer steps the better. The paint dries very quickly so you can complete a project in one day including waxing. The paint cleans up with soap and water.
I have dry, curly hair that I prefer to let nature have it’s way with, but when I do blow it dry, I don’t like to have the heat on it for too long. The Dyson Supersonic dries my time in a fraction of the time my standard dryer took, leaving my hair much healthier than it was before.
I am a product junkie and have spent a fortune on finding the perfect skincare regime. I recently discovered Riversol, which is perfect for sensitive skin. It’s available in various formulations depending on your skin type and developed by Canadian dermatologist, Dr. Jason Rivers. You can even “try before you buy!”
Don’t ask me to pick a favorite color because I cannot. The fun textures, patterns, and color of these earrings have me checking their website often. Even after a long day of wearing them, the lightweight materials keep my ears from hurting.
I love a good red lip but it can be a serious challenge finding the right shade to compliment my skin tone. Not only does this shade look amazing on every single person but it’s from a company that’s committed to keeping their product free of harmful ingredients.
I was a kombucha skeptic for way too long. This stuff is so yummy! I have yet to try a flavor from Revive that I don’t fall head over heels for but right now I am on a “Boogie Down” kick .
I am a cookbook addict and this one combines outstanding recipes (challah waffles will change your life) with delightfully written anecdotes. Oh, and the photography is BEAUTIFUL.
Living in New England it seems like we are always dealing with weather: rain, mud, ticks, snow. These waterproof boots are amazing and so incredibly comfortable! I can shoot all day in them and my feet never hurt.
This bag holds my laptop, camera, a few lenses, and there’s still room for accessories and a good book. It’s wonderful when you are going away for a weekend and hope to keep all your gear to one bag!
I have wrestled with my curls my entire life and no product line has ever worked to tame them as well as the DevaCurl line. My favorite products are the No-Poo (their odd word for shampoo), the Decadence conditioner, and the Light Styling Gel.
This is my favorite item in my purse. I’m not much of a makeup person but I always keep this gloss with me. It’s just the perfect combination of soft color and shine.
Zacuto Z-Finder is the BEST for tilt-shift photos! I have terrible eyesight and this saves my butt whenever I use my tilt-shift lens. If you have been struggling to make the most of your lenses that manually focus, you want one of these.
I LOVE the ThinkTank Airport Advantage bag for weddings. It fits so much stuff AND in a pinch, it’ll fit under an airplane seat, which means I never need to worry about it getting checked.
Photo Mechanic is a god-send when it comes to culling photos. Lightroom has a slight delay when it comes to opening previews importing files. This way, I can cull my weddings before importing them into LR! So much faster and saves so much time.
LibriVox is where amazing people have donated their time to creating audiobooks for various books in the public domain! These are free and available for download on their website, or you can find them on iTunes.
I was recently introduced to DotDotSmile dresses when my friend started selling them. They are so twirlable and photograph so well and my 9 year old daughter loves them! The ballerina style is my favorite!
Another friend introduced me to LipSense lipstick that stays on so well! I normally can’t keep lipstick on but with this it’s on all day, sometimes into the next day. I also love how you can layer the different colors to get the perfect shade.
Since I don’t own a pool and only swim in one occasionally I decided to get a GoPro 5 instead of underwater housing. I love how easy this is to take everywhere since it’s so tiny!
The Telesin Dome for the GoPro dome is one of my favorite purchases of the year! It has allowed me to get amazing split shots of above and below the water line both in a pool and the lake.
The brown leather color of the Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop literally goes with everything. I like that it can be paired shorts, dresses, or jeans and is comfortable enough to be worn all day.
I honestly wouldn’t have considered the ProTactic Camera Backpack from Lowepro if I didn’t need it this year for a hike to get to my photo destination. I ended up loving all the compartments and didn’t feel the need to worry about where my bag was being left while I was shooting.
Beauty Counter Cleansing Balm takes off all my makeup and makes my skin feel amazing! I no longer have dry patches and my face looks and feels cleaner and brighter.
A little drop of Drunk Elephant’s Marula Luxury Facial Oil goes a long way! I use this oil on my hands, ends of my hair, and dry spots on my face. I’m usually barefoot or in flip flops. Once a week I try to put some on my heels with socks for the night.
It seems like I have tried all the protein powders and I’ve always either disliked the flavor or the fact that I can never get rid of the clumps. But Isopure Protein Powder is SO smooth in texture and SO tasty in flavor. They have a ton of flavor options and while I’ve liked all of the ones I’ve tried, my hands-down favorites are the Dutch Chocolate (low carb) and Creamy Vanilla (zero carb). I love drinking these as a way to get in the protein I need in my diet without feeling like I have to eat a ton of meat and I never get tired of the chocolate and vanilla flavors.
The Canon 40mm 2.8 Pancake lens is itty bitty and packs a big punch! I can’t believe it’s taken me so long to pick up a copy of this tiny little lens, especially given it’s inexpensive price point. It has earned my respect and a place in my bag for it’s great image quality and has become a go-to option for when I need to lighten my load. Think day trips, vacations, or any other time space/weight limits are a concern. It’s a versatile focal length that works for a variety of genres.
I discovered bareMinerals BarePro powder over the summer when my winter foundation became too light. I didn’t want a liquid foundation in the heat of the summer as those can make me sweat. They leave me feeling like my skin can’t breathe when the temperatures rise so I was looking for a powder with the coverage of foundation but with a lightweight feel. I love the pressed powder form of this makeup because it’s less messy than loose powder. It gives me the coverage I need to even out my skin tone but my skin feels light and naked!
I started juicing this year and it has been amazing and helped me feel great! My favorite combo is a whole bunch of kale, a head of celery, a fully cucumber, a green apple, a lemon, and a thumb of ginger. I add just a splash of coconut water and divide into mason jars.
I have a black thumb but a need for greenery around my house. This year I discovered the beauty of quality fake plants. Some of my favorites include this Sansevieria, this fiddle leaf fig tree, and these string of pearls.
I am way late to the game on the whole dry shampoo thing but this stuff is seriously amazing! I don’t have to wash my hair every time I take a shower. Who knew? And this specific kind of dry shampoo is the best I’ve found so far!
Full disclosure, I’ve only had my Allbirds Wool Runners a couple of weeks but they *still* made my list. I have to convince myself to put on any other pair of shoes now. They’re merino wool, washable, incredibly comfortable, and unique enough to be a little stylish.
I’ve been wanting to add basic meditation practice into my crazy days for some time now and the Breathe App has finally given me a way to manage it without adding stress or guilt for skipping it. You can choose from many guided meditations or enter how you’re feeling physically and emotionally and let it give you a suggestion.
I have a wonderful knack for say, dropping my keys into the dog’s supply bin. Or leaving them in the pocket of … something? I’ve added a Tile to my keychain and have another in my purse. No more lost keys or wallet! My family rolls their eyes at me far less these days.
I live for Field Roast’s Smoked Apple Sage ‘Sausage’! I use it in soup, on pizza, and in salads. It is the only vegan fake meat that I hoard in my freezer! So yummy and it is great for company.
I have a complete obsession with Bizzy Lizzy’s Vegan Gluten Free Muffins. I eat a vegan variety muffin every morning for breakfast… and sometimes lunch or dinner, too! They are dense and taste amazing!
The Westcott Flex 2×2 Cine is expensive but worth it. It’s truly like having a window at my disposal any time of day. You can even bend it into shapes to wrap light! Winter is dark here and I’m excited to have light for my food projects!
Being a vegan, I am always looking for things to add flavor to my homemade Burmese tofu, flatbreads, veggie burgers, etc. The Saveur Spice Mixes, Rubs, and Salts make boring dishes come to life!
I resisted the urge switch from PC to Mac for a number of years, but I finally made the switch last year and I couldn’t be happier. My iMac is like my new best friend! It’s so intuitive I think it reads my mind.
We love these dollhouses so much we actually have three! With one for each girl, they spend hours disappearing into a world of imaginative play. They are very well made (I’m sure our future grandkids will use them!) and the colors and styles fit in seamlessly with our light and neutral home decor.
I’ve only had this app for a couple weeks and I already love it. It is a family circle app that allows you to see the location of and connect with members of your circle. The automatic notifications when a family member leaves or arrives at home is my favorite feature.
These Hunter boots last FOREVER! I wear them just about everyday in the spring and fall because not only are the durable but cute too.
RE9 Advanced Restorative Cream lotion leaves my skin looking smooth and refreshed. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and bonus, a little goes a long way.
The Money Maker is incredibly comfortable even after wearing it several hours. It’s durable and I’m able to carry a lot of gear on it. I love that I can be hands-free when I’m out and about with my boys.
Mac’s Matte Lipstick in Russian Red smells amazing. It’s long-lasting and the color is so rich.
The long, flowy Angela Dress by Myrtle and Moss Props is essential for windy days! A must-have in a photographer’s toolkit, as it fits all sizes.
I love how the Mophie Juice Pack Air case makes my iPhone Qi compatible! I am always driving around, so charge wirelessly and on-the-go is priceless.
Reading the inspirational stories from Female Entrepreneur Association makes me proud to be a woman in business!
The Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone is crystal clear! Perfect for everything from recording videos to skyping with friends.
Gahhh, the Nikon D850 camera is my new favorite. It incorporates everything I love about my Nikon cameras with such amazing tones and colors!
Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector was recommended to me by a friend and I’ve been hooked since! It doesn’t seem like it will match your skin but it is creamy and blends perfectly! It hides dark circles and puffiness so well.
I have so many camera bags but the Kelly Moore Jude one is my favorite! I love the shape and how much gear it holds. It also fits perfectly under an airplane seat which makes it perfect for traveling.
There is nothing I love more than that clean laundry smell and the Arm and Hammer Scent Booster crystals are so good! They make our laundry smell amazing and the scent lasts for a long time. I can’t get enough!
Since moving to the country with some land, I’ve done nothing but dream of my own barn and a small farm full of chickens, goats, pigs, llamas and a donkey. We just got pigs but until the rest falls into place these adorable watercolor prints from Fox Hollow Studios will have to tide me over. Can you imagine how cute these would be in a nursery?!
I’ve always loved the idea of gardening but never had much of a green thumb. Floret Farm’s new book has been an indispensable tool in helping me nurture the plants I’ve obtained this summer. Well, that book and a few awesomely helpful friends. I’m so looking forward to next year’s bounty of roses, zinnias, cosmos, hydrangeas and clematis!
Y’all, I have never loved a set of presets as much as I love Tribe Photo Co’s Wolf Pack presets for Lightroom! I’m not the biggest fan of editing but they make the process so much easier and funner. I actually look forward to spending a little time in front of the computer and putting the finishing touches on my photos now!
I use many of the Herbivore products so it’s hard to just choose one. The Pink Clay Cleansing Bar keeps my sensitive skin soft and clear.
I use the 100% Pure eye cream at night and in the morning. Not only does it work, but it smells amazing.
The Razer Firefly is extremely comfortable, does not move and it glows with interchangeable color options. It’s the best mouse pad ever.
Don’t buy me candy or roses, Ultra Fine Point Sharpies are the best gift ever! Writing with them makes me happy.
The Jackery Portable Charger gives my phone 3-4 full charges and you can’t beat the price!
The Canon 5D Mark IV does not disappoint! The upgraded autofocus system is a game changer for me. Even in low light situations, the autofocus is fast and accurate.
The Yeti Rambler goes with me EVERYWHERE. It keeps my cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. No more warming up my coffee 14 times to get through the morning!
I love Tzivia Gover’s Joy in Every Moment: Mindful Exercises for Waking to the Wonders of Ordinary Life book! It’s one that you can read a little or a lot. It’s all about staying grounded and finding joy in your daily life.
I love bareMineral’s Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream so much. My face is always a little bit dry and I don’t like wearing heavy foundation. This is a light and lovely combo of moisturizer and foundation in one. It covers imperfections in my skin as well as helps even it out.
My kids and I love these bento boxes! They fit perfectly inside their lunch kits and don’t spill. My boys love when I make them their custom lunchable or pack them california rolls. It’s a great alternative to all the sandwich bags we would go through with four kids taking lunch to school!
The Pandora music app is my most used app on my iPhone because we love to listen to all types of genres everywhere we go. I love that it’s commercial free and we can jam out anytime to whomever we want, whether it’s during a ‘car dance party’ or we’re cleaning at home!
Not only do I *love* the phone pocket in their shorts but they also have pockets in their sports bras and some tops! They’re TOTALLY affordable, too!
I just adore my S’well bottle! It keeps drinks cold OR hot for hours like nothing I’ve tried before and they’re hand-painted!
I love the simplicity of plain white linens, but the pintuck detail gives this West Elm organic cotton bedding an interesting little twist. It also looks great when photographing your family in or on your bed!
I always struggled to find a lip balm with SPF that didn’t taste strange to me but this is definitely my favorite – great consistency, never seems to dry out, is tasteless, and comes in a solid-feeling metal tube that I have yet to lose!
Because life is often too crazy to go to the yoga studio every day, YogaTX is a lifesaver. At the end of a long day after, I love to unwind with these videos. All I need is my laptop and I can squeeze in a 30 minute yoga session anywhere !
This little light, the Profoto A1, has completely changed the way I travel with and work with my light on location. And the best news? It fits in my bag easily AND has a continuous light source that I can use in low-light situations!
The Madewell Cruiser Straight jeans remind me of my favorite jeans from my late teens/early 20s. You know, the jeans that were made of real, honest-to-goodness denim that did NOT stretch. Don’t get me wrong, I love my skinny jeans, but THESE are the ones I reach for first.
The Fujifim X100F is my favorite walk-around camera out there. Period. And my favorite part is that it can stand in for my “real” camera because of the amazing autofocus and the wonderful IQ.
I got a blowout before a big trip at a salon in LA and they put Qaba oil on my hair. Not only did it smell incredible, but it kept my hair soft, frizz-free, and coordinated with the spray to keep it perfectly styled for the 13 hour flight and beyond. I had to go back and get my own!
My whole family uses these. We have every size available. They are perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold and have a great handle for carrying. My favorite thing about the Hydro Flask is that I can throw it in a bag and the bottle does not leak or sweat.
I have a Burt’s Bees lip balm stashed in every pocket and bag I own. I love the natural ingredients and the variety in flavors. My current favorite is pomegranate but all of the flavors are wonderful.
I have so many food allergies and diet restrictions that it is often hard to grab a snack on-the-go. The KIND oats and honey granola bars are the perfect fix. It’s like carrying a sweet dessert in my bag.
The day hasn’t begun around here until I have a latte in hand, and crafting one for myself has become something of a me-time ritual. I chose this over a pod-based system or full automatic because I prefer a dedicated grinder and fresh, dark beans from a local roastery (now brewing: Dark as Dark from Blanchard’s Coffee Roastery Co in Richmond). We also use it to make amazing steamers (Torani cupcake syrup at the moment) for the kids.
AnyList is amazing for everything from grocery lists to packing lists to bucket lists to anything else you might want to organize and remember. With the premium version, you can set up store-specific lists by aisle/department and share your lists among family members – now everyone around here is responsible for remembering the milk, and we (literally) stay in sync when it comes to last minute changes and additions.
Sweet Earth’s Artisan Bowls are amazing, and this one – with yam noodles, veggies, and a to-die-for sauce, is the best of the best, hands-down. I prefer it to take-out (both in nutrition and in flavor!), and it’s perfect when I want a quick hot meal or a healthy late night snack. And you can get them at Target, of all places (as if you needed another reason to go!).
Chende Hollywood Vanity Mirror is glamorous and, yes, a little frivolous, but if hair &andmakeup is a creative or personal indulgence for you like it is for me, then you can appreciate how fabulous this is. It can stand on a vanity or be mounted on a wall, and you’ll feel a little like a movie star every time you turn on the beautifully even, dimmable, daylight temp bulbs along the frame.
Capri Blue is my favorite scent. I love to use the room spray and I have the candles all over my house, so it only makes sense to have the soap and lotion, too!
OMG! This couch is seriously like sitting in a cloud. It is the comfiest couch I have ever owned and well worth the money. Once you sit down, you never want to get back up.
This stain remover is a life savor for moms with kids in sports! This gets even the dirtiest white softball pants sparkling clean. My kids call this soap the miracle bar and anytime they spill on something white they tell their friends, “it’s OK, my mom can get ANY stain out!”
I absolutely adore Skechers in general but the Ultrasock is a new favorite! They are not only comfortable but keep my feet warmer without a sock which is a bonus because I don’t wear socks unless absolutely necessary!
I really enjoy reading and I love the convenience of being able to download a book at anytime. I also love the small size as the kindle tucks away perfectly into my purse so I can take it with me when I’m on the go and the glare free screen.
I’m not certain how I survived without one of these! Being able to make smoothies, drinks, dressings, spreads, soups and even ice cream quickly and easily is my kind of appliance. I use this daily.
This is the perfect blend of fruit and tangy! It’s my go-to beverage for chilly winter afternoons and at the ice rink for all those early morning hockey practices. Plus, it’s Me to We and helps support clean water for communities in developing countries!
