Winning image above by Sarah Boccolucci

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Fatherhood’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Sarah for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!

Alicia Moss

Amy Meng

Andrea Johnson

Angela Douglas

Anne

Bree Bain

Camille

Chelsie Cannon

Christine Ekeroth

Eileen Critchley

Elizabeth

Emily Cummings

Erica Williams

Eva Lagardère

Gisele Queiroz

Jenn Pierce

Jennifer Bogle

Julie Audoux

Katie Hill

Kristen Ryan

Lisa Samaras

Melita

Mellisa Pendleton

Monica

Myriam Farah

Samantha

Stacie Zimmerman

Susan Jeske

Susanna

Tamara

Vanessa Brack

Vicki Smith

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and possibly win a prize? For our next contest, we’ve asked for your best ‘Childhood’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the forum? Join us and be on the road to becoming a better photographer today!

