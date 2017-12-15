1. Polarizing filter

Have you ever worn a pair of polarized sunglasses and noticed the sky was more vivid and the world just seemed a bit more colorful? A polarizing filter is like a pair of sunglasses for your camera – it darkens skies to a deeper blue and reduces haze and glare so that outdoor images in bright light pop with color instead of looking washed out.

As a bonus, it also offers protection to your lens from scratches. A polarizing filter is perfect for keeping vibrant colors in your images when shooting in bright sunlight, and a hood loupe (#6) can help you to check those images on your LCD screen.

Good to know: Most filters screw onto your lens, so look for the mm diameter of your lens to know which size will work for you. Cost varies a lot; you can pick up a low-end polarizing filter for around $10 to start, or splurge on a top-notch one around $1,000, but there are plenty of highly rated filters in the $50-$100 range that will give you beautiful results.