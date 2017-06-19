Do you ever see a beautiful sunset and want to capture your kids playing in front of that gorgeous backdrop?

Or a beautiful couple kissing in front of a cotton candy sky?

You happily start taking photos, check your LCD screen only to realize your sky is completely blown! Or even worse, you capture that beautiful sky, but your subject is too dark to even make out!

How the heck are you supposed to get a nicely exposed subject AND a well exposed sky without a flash? Here is how I like to do it: