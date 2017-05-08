Shooting at the beach in the summer is one of my favorite ways to capture summer memories for my family.

We are so fortunate to live within 4 miles of the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline in Holland, Michigan.

We often visit during the heat of the day, but when I notice there is going to be a beautiful sunset we pack up to head for an evening swim. My favorite way to shoot at the beach is with backlighting as the sun sets over the lake, however, this adds some challenges with exposing my images.

With strong backlighting, we often have to pick what we want to expose correctly – our subjects or the sky.

We could, of course, use additional equipment to properly expose both with the addition of a reflector or off camera flash, but personally neither of those methods work well for me at the beach. It’s not my favorite past time to chase my children with a reflector while trying to shoot and lugging more equipment to the beach on top of what the children have already deemed “necessities” is not my idea of fun.