If you’re like me, you love a beautifully backlit photo!

There’s just something about that dreamy, golden hour light that makes a picture sing.

You probably also know that backlit photos can be tricky! You have to slightly underexpose your subject so that you don’t blow out your background.

Sometimes it can be hard to brighten your subject in post without leaving that tell-tale halo that looks unnatural and overly edited. I’d like to share a simple way to brighten your subject quickly and precisely using Lightroom CC Classic’s new color and luminance range masking tool (this also works in Adobe Camera Raw.)

Don’t let that techy sounding name frighten you! The tool is incredibly easy to use and makes editing in Lightroom faster and more precise.

The tool can be found in the Adjustment Brush (keyboard shortcut “K”) which I’ll be showing you below. It can also be found in the Graduated filter, as well as the Radial filter because let’s face it… editing tends to be a bit more complicated than a straight line or a circle.

This tool gives you the precision that you never had in Lightroom. To explain it simply, you can quickly brush on an adjustment (like exposure) and then using the range color selector, tighten up the selection to more accurately choose what you want to adjust. It is actually quite simple. Let me show you…

Here’s my original photo exported straight from RAW. The sun was setting quickly behind the tree line just as we saw this really cool old car sitting in the parking lot as we were wrapping up our senior portrait shoot. You can see the sky is slightly blown out and my subject is quite dark.